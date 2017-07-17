Sketch of suspect in murder of Indiana girls released

New information has been released about the murder investigation of Abby Williams and Libby German.

State police have released a composite sketch of a man considered the main suspect in the killings of the two northern Indiana girls.

Abby and Libby were kidnapped and killed near a trail in Delphi, Indiana back in mid-February.

Investigators released two grainy images in late February of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio of a male saying "down the hill."

ISP Sgt. Kim Riley says the sketch was created by an artist from information collected by all the agencies, including the FBI, involved in the double-murder investigation.

Anyone with information about the murders or the person depicted in the composite sketch should call (844) 459-5786 and can remain anonymous.

A reward of over $230,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders.

