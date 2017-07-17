New information to be released on Delphi, IN murder case

New information is expected to be released about the murder investigation of Abby Williams and Libby German.

State police say they will release a composite sketch of a man considered the main suspect in the killings of the two northern Indiana girls.

Abby and Libby were kidnapped and killed near a trail in Delphi, Indiana back in February.

ISP Sgt. Kim Riley says the sketch that will be released Monday was created by an artist from information collected by all the agencies, including the FBI, involved in the double-murder investigation.

Updated info on Delphi Murder investigation will be GovDelivery news release after 11:00 a.m. today with composite sketch. NO NEWS CONF. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) July 17, 2017

[RELATED: Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found]

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.