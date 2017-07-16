Otters Steamroll Grizzlies, in Rain-Shortened Game

The Evansville Otters offense poured on 14 hits before the rain poured on GCS Ballpark in a 13-0 win over the Gateway Grizzlies.

Evansville (31-22) took their third series of the year against the Grizzlies.

Gateway (17-38) managed just four hits against Otters starter Max Duval.

The Evansville offense jumped out to a big lead in the first inning.

Josh Allen blasted a two run home run after a Ryan Long walk.

After a single by Jeff Gardner, John Schultz hit his own two run home run to make it 4-0.

With the bases loaded, an RBI on a fielder’s choice from Chris Riopedre scored Nick Walker.

Chris Sweeney then came home on a throwing error on a successful steal attempt by Riopedre.

Ryan Long, up for the second time in the inning, delivered on an RBI single to score Riopedre to give the Otters a 7-0 lead.

The Otters scored again in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Dane Phillips to bring home Lance Montano to make it 8-0.

Evansville wasn’t done scoring.

In the sixth inning a Chris Sweeney RBI on a fielder’s choice scored Phillips.

John Schultz scored his second run of the night on a wild pitch from reliever Javier Reynoso.

In the top of the seventh inning, a two RBI double from Jeff Gardner scored Riopedre and Long.

Sweeney scored Gardner on an RBI double of his own to make it 13-0.

Heavy rain moved in to the area and forced the umpires to call the remainder of the game.

Max Duval was stellar in his 11th start of the year shutting out Gateway and striking out six in the effort.

Duval recorded his seventh win of the season.

The loss went to Anderson who gave up 11 hits in four innings of work.

Evansville will hit the road again on Tuesday with a three game series against the Windy City Thunderbolts.

First pitch is set for 10:35 a.m. and fans can listen on 91.5 WUEV with Lucas Corley providing play-by-play coverage.

The Otters will return home to Bosse Field on July 21 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m for Indianapolis Colts Night and postgame fireworks.

