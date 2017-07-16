New war memorial planned for Boonville square

It might look a little empty right now, but in the next few months, the heart of Boonville will soon be home to a brand new Warrick County War Memorial.

"You won't able to miss it," Boonville Now Committee Chairman Marlin Weisheit said. "When it's there, it's going to be something that is really going stick out and make everyone realize how special it is."

It's a project the Boonville Now Organization has been wanting to do for months now. In April, a local foundation offered to help finance the project if Boonville Now puts together a committee together to lay out the details. The memorial will have five monuments.

"One of them will be World War I," Boonville Now Committee Chairman Marlin Weisheit said. "The second one will be World War II, the middle one is going to have Warrick County War memorial with our slogan on it, and have a rendering of four soldiers etched in stone, and then the third one will be Korean and Vietnam. The last one will be blank. We hope we never have to add a name to that one, but if there is a future need, there will be space there, but we hope it always remains blank."

There will also be five new benches and a memorial brick walk across the lawn. Cannons will be on each side of the memorial and eventually, an eternal flame will be placed in the area as well. Several other pieces are planned for the memorial as well.

"We will have 153 names etched in stone and that will be there forever, and everybody will be proud of it," Boonville Now Committee Chairman Marlin Weisheit said.

Organizers say there is also room for growth if need be. This project is around $85,000.

There is an event planned for August to help benefit the project.

If you're interested in buying a brick for the memorial brick walk, there are forms you can fill out at all American Legion and VFW Posts in Warrick County.

Or you can visit the Boonville Now website and click on the link under War Memorial Bricks. The bricks are $75.

The goal is to have a dedication for this entire project on Veterans Day in November.

