Brass Hat returns to Ellis Park

"This is really happening at 2 o'clock in the morning. Someone has set our garage on fire."More >>
Family and friends are mourning the tragic passing of former Evansville pro Thunderbolts goalie, Michael Doan.More >>
One business is working to teach people in the area about firearm safety and doing so by offering classes each Sunday.More >>
An investigation into an fatal accident, which resulted in a building catching fire, is underway in Ohio County.More >>
The body of an Evansville husband was recovered from the water of a Warrick County Lake early Sunday by Indiana Conservation Officers.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Witnesses reported they pleaded with the woman to stop, but she told them to “mind their own business.”More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
