Pro-Thunderbolts goalie killed in car crash

Family and friends are mourning the tragic passing of former Evansville pro Thunderbolts goalie, Michael Doan.

The popular 25-year old Sioux Saint Marie native was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday near Rochester, Minnesota.

Doan had just completed his first season with the pro Bolts.

Prior to turning pro, he played at Northern Michigan University.

