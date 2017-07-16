Family wakes up to garage in flames, records it on Facebook Live

"This is really happening at 2 o'clock in the morning. Someone has set our garage on fire."

A garage at an Evansville home burst into flames in the middle of the night.

It happened early Saturday morning at a house on Delaware street.

The family says thousands of dollars worth of equipment was destroyed.

The family also says they aren't sure how the fire started, but they're glad no one was hurt. A resident says he's lucky the fire didn't spread to other houses.

The family said a fire investigator should stop by their house on Monday.

If you have any information, call Evansville police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.