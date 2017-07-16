Business works to teach firearm safety through classes

The class is for anyone that has not had firearm instruction, or would like to learn for the first time (WFIE)

One business is working to teach people in the area about firearm safety and is doing so by offering classes on Sundays.

Community safety is very important to workers at Right to Bear arms gun shop. So much so they are offering classes aimed to help people understand that.

We sat in on their Handgun 101 class. The class is for anyone that has not had firearm instruction, or would like to learn for the first time.

Those taking the class are learning everything from how to handle a gun, to using it in a safe way.

We're told there has been a lot of positive feedback from those who have taken the class.

Owners say it's never a bad idea to remind people about how to handle and use a gun safely.

We are told they offer other classes after Handgun 101 completion.

