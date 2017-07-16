Over 450 swimmers take part in annual city swim meet

On this hot, summer day, swimming is the perfect thing to do to cool down, or in this case, heat up!

Over 450 swimmers took over Garvin Park pool in the annual city swim meet which has been a tradition for over 50 years.

Folks from ages four to 70-something competed for individual and team awards.

Each swimmer represents one of four teams in town: Lloyd, Lorraine, Howell, and Helfrich pools.

We spoke with one of the competitors who said it's a great atmosphere in and out of the pool.

The Lorraine swim team finished first overall with a team score of 759.

Lloyd Pool was second with 637, Howell was third, and Helfrich finished fourth.

