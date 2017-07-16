Fatal crash being investigated after vehicle crashes into building

An investigation into a fatal accident, which resulted in a building and a vehicle catching fire, is underway in Ohio County.

The press release from the Ohio County Sheriff's Department says the accident happened on Highway 231 in Utica, around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. According to the release, a vehicle was traveling south on the highway when the driver, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and drove into a building.

No one was inside of the building when the wreck occurred.

After the vehicle was in the building, both the vehicle and the building caught fire. The release states the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is pending on the coroner's confirmation and the next of kin notification.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

