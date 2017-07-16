Fatal accident being investigated after vehicle crashes into building

The body of an Evansville husband was recovered from the water of a Warrick County Lake early Sunday by Indiana Conservation Officers.More >>
The body of an Evansville husband was recovered from the water of a Warrick County Lake early Sunday by Indiana Conservation Officers.More >>
An investigation into an fatal accident, which resulted in a building catching fire, is underway in Ohio County.More >>
An investigation into an fatal accident, which resulted in a building catching fire, is underway in Ohio County.More >>
"I feel so fortunate that if I should pass away today, and hopefully go to glory, that I would be able to look back and say that, that I knew what my mission was in life, and that I gave it all that I had," Alma Randolph told us.More >>
"I feel so fortunate that if I should pass away today, and hopefully go to glory, that I would be able to look back and say that, that I knew what my mission was in life, and that I gave it all that I had," Alma Randolph told us.More >>
We're told over 70 families with children participated.More >>
We're told over 70 families with children participated.More >>
Dawson Springs city council voted on a reboot of their K9 program for its police department, but Shooter the dog has already been hard at work training day in and day out for the last two weeks.More >>
Dawson Springs city council voted on a reboot of their K9 program for its police department, but Shooter the dog has already been hard at work training day in and day out for the last two weeks.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The force of the impact completely crushed the van's roof on its driver's side, the Florida Highway Patrol says.More >>
The force of the impact completely crushed the van's roof on its driver's side, the Florida Highway Patrol says.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>