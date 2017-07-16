Driver killed after crashing into building identified

Emergency crews in Henderson were called to an incident in the 600 block of Larue Road. There are reports a man fell from a bucket lift and is hurt.More >>
This week, the Madisonville Soccer Club asked City Council for nearly $325,000 for field maintenance.More >>
The school board will discuss proposing a service animal policy.More >>
German American Bank announced they're planning to build a $6 million operation center in Jasper.More >>
One year ago, an Evansville family was frantic. They couldn't find 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Marshall, Texas, Independent School District students today got an extension to their summer break. The tradeoff is their school days got a little longer.More >>
An 11-year-old Tallapoosa County girl, who went missing Sunday morning, has been found in Georgia.More >>
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
