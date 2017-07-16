Husband's body recovered from Warrick Co. lake 2-hrs after bystanders pull wife ashore

The body of an Evansville husband was recovered from the water of a Warrick County Lake early Sunday by Indiana Conservation Officers.

According to the press release, Jeremy Bunker, 41, of Evansville, was swimming with his wife in Yellow Banks Lake, after sunset. At 10:23 p.m. bystanders saw and heard the wife yelling for help as she tried to stay above water.

The press release states the bystanders jumped into the lake to save the wife, but were unable to find Jeremy. An underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) located a body at 12:39 a.m. Sunday and it was identified as Jeremy.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in this situation.

