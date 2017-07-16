Otters Even Up Series with Grizzlies

After opening up the second half of the season with a disappointing, extra-inning road loss, to last place Gateway, the Evansville Otters exacted some revenge Saturday night, with an 8-4 victory, over the Grizzlies. It wasn't easy for the Otters, as they found themselves down 2-0 right away in the first inning, after a Matt Hearn leadoff triple and ensuing sacrifice fly, by Dan Holst scored the first run. Then, Blake Brown blasted a solo home run, for the 2-0 Grizzlies lead. The Otters cut that lead in half, in the 3rd, thanks to Ryan Long's first homer of the year. Then, in the 5th, Long struck again, as he singled home Chris Riopedre, who had tripled to lead off the inning, which tied the game, 2-2. Evansville then took the lead later in the inning, when John Schultz drew a bases loaded walk, to force in the go-ahead run. The Otters added some much-needed insurance runs in the 7th, when Jeff Gardner launched his 14th bomb of the season, a 2-run blast, to make it 5-2. They poured it on in the 8th, with 3 more runs, on a Dane Phillips RBI groundout and a Gardner 2-run double. Gateway rallied for 2 runs to make it 8-4, and had the bases loaded in the 8th, but Kyano Cummings wriggled out of the jam, getting Hearn to ground out, to end the threat. Cummings pitched a scoreless 9th, to save the win, for Diego Ibarra. Ibarra pitched 6 and 1/3 innings of 2-run baseball and struck out 5 for Evansville. Will Landsheft took the loss for Gateway. Offensively for Evansville, Gardner drove in 4 runs in all, and the newly acquired Ryan Long had his best game with the team, going 2 for 4, with 2 RBI, including his first-inning homer. Long joined the Otters in June, after graduating from Texas Tech, where he batted .322, with 17 extra base hits and 38 runs scored. He was a member of the 2016 Big 12 Championship team with the Red Raiders.

Evansville and Gateway play the rubber game in the series, tomorrow night, at 6:05, at GCS Ballpark, in Sauget, Illinois. Max Duval will toe the rubber for the Otters, while William Anderson is slated to get the start for the Grizzlies.

Copyright 2017, WFIE, All rights reserved.