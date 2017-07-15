Children with disabilities learn to navigate airports as part of - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Children with disabilities learn to navigate airports as part of nonprofit event

Posted by Eunice De La Torre
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Children with disabilities learned to navigate an airport. 

It was Evansville's first ever "Wings for All" event put on by multiple nonprofits, including the Arc of Evansville.

We're told over 70 families with children participated.

Lieutenant Governor of Indiana Suzanne Crouch started the event.

Children got to rehearse what an airport setting was like. Parents we spoke with told us they're glad they signed up.

Organizers plan to make it a yearly event.

