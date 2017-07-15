Owensboro softball players play for the USFA World Championship Game

Local Owensboro softball players made the trip all the way to Panama City Beach, Florida for the USFA World Championship game.

So far, they've played 11 games in five days and won nine of them.

They certainly crushed the ball with six home runs including two grand slams.

They finished third in the World Series losing their final two games on Saturday.

These young ladies have a 24-and-two record for the season.

