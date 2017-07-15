Deaconess Sports Park abuzz with BPA World Series

On the diamonds, the Deaconess Sports Park was abuzz with the Baseball Players Association or BPA World Series.

Over 40 teams from around the Midwest are in town for the competition.

There are four divisions of teams taking the field 7, 9, 10, and 12 U levels.

It's the first year for the tournament to be hosted here, and tourney directors are hoping that it grows enough to become an annual event.

We caught up with the 9U, Southern Indiana Eagles who told us the level of competition has been second to none.

Elimination bracket play started on Saturday, and the tournament wraps up on Sunday.

