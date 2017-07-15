Dawson Springs Police training new K9

Dawson Springs city council voted on a reboot of their K9 program for its police department, but Shooter the dog has already been hard at work training day in and day out for the last two weeks.

With Dawson Springs police concerned about an uptick in drug related crimes, they're looking for an extra set of eyes, and in this case, a nose, to help streamline their drug searches.

Shooter is being trained by Dawson Springs police officer Richard Cobb, who has master certification and owns Copper Creek K9. He's donating the two-year-old Belgian to the city, after getting him from a vendor in West Virginia.

"I want a dog that has a very high energy level that's very willing to please the handler that has good size that will function in different areas that I need it to. Not too big not too small," Cobb says.

Cobb said Shooter needed four prerequisites before being trained. Now, he's taking shooter through this course teaching him to hone in on a specific smell.

"You could see his ears forward, the hair bristle, the body posture, everything in him was saying it's right here."

Officer Ryan Richins from the LeGrange Police Department is also spending all weekend getting handler certification with Mia who is already a certified K9.

Unlike the less experienced Shooter, once she finds the box with the drugs, she sits. Once Shooter masters this search, he can try searching a car.

Mia and Officer Richins will repeat these steps all weekend in a 40-hour test.

Once Shooter is ready, Officer Cobb will be his handler.

Dawson Springs Police say right now shooter will just do drug searches and not takedowns. They also say the city will only have to pay around $250 a year for insurance.

A group of donors has pledged to give $3,000 to help pay for a renovation of a squad car so it can hold a K9.

Shooter should be trained in around six weeks.

