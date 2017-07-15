Aces soccer program turns around

A longstanding antique shop in downtown Madisonville closed its doors for good.More >>
A longstanding antique shop in downtown Madisonville closed its doors for good.More >>
A Niagara man was digging a drain in his yard and didn't think he'd hit a natural gas line. We're told a main gas line at a house on State Road 136 was punctured early Saturday afternoonMore >>
A Niagara man was digging a drain in his yard and didn't think he'd hit a natural gas line. We're told a main gas line at a house on State Road 136 was punctured early Saturday afternoonMore >>
Organizers say there are a lot of misconceptions about the Kentucky Bike Rally in Sturgis.More >>
Organizers say there are a lot of misconceptions about the Kentucky Bike Rally in Sturgis.More >>
Sheriff's deputies think alcohol was a factor in a two vehicle accident that killed one of the drivers, according to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Sheriff's deputies think alcohol was a factor in a two vehicle accident that killed one of the drivers, according to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Governor of Indiana was in Evansville Friday announcing the largest non-stop sustained road program in the state's history.More >>
The Governor of Indiana was in Evansville Friday announcing the largest non-stop sustained road program in the state's history.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>