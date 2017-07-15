Aces soccer program turns around

The Aces soccer program had one heck of a turnaround last season.

Under new head coach Marshall Ray, they posted a 10-8-and-3 record a major improvement from just three wins, the season before.

This weekend, Ray and his Aces program are passing on their soccer knowledge and skills, to over 60 kids, from 8th grade up to high school seniors.

It's called the College ID Camp, and it's for soccer players who are looking to get recruited and exposed to college coaches so they can play college soccer at any division level.

Not only do the Aces players and coaching staff help enhance these kids' soccer skills, but they also educate them about off-the-field stuff, like the NCAA process and eligibility center.

Ray says there's a chance some of these campers, could someday even don the purple and orange.

Coach Ray says many of the campers are from around the Tri-State, but there are several who have traveled in from further away, to take part.

