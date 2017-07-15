Officials say man accidentally punctures main gas line while digging hole

A Niagara man was digging a drain in his yard and accidentally hit a natural gas line.

We're told a main gas line at a house on State Road 136 was punctured early Saturday afternoon.

Niagara fire dept is on the scene of a gas leak on highway 136. pic.twitter.com/5i4q9NmhJO — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) July 15, 2017

As a precaution, fire crews blocked off the street all the way up to Bellfield Baptist Church.

People nearby were told to stay inside until gas crews arrived, but fire officials say they have it under control.

Niagara fire chief Glenn Powell told us the gas line wasn't where it was supposed to be.

There is no word yet from officials on when the road will open back up.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?