Officials say man accidentally punctures main gas line while digging hole

A longstanding antique shop in downtown Madisonville closed its doors for good.More >>
A longstanding antique shop in downtown Madisonville closed its doors for good.More >>
A Niagara man was digging a drain in his yard and didn't think he'd hit a natural gas line. We're told a main gas line at a house on State Road 136 was punctured early Saturday afternoonMore >>
A Niagara man was digging a drain in his yard and didn't think he'd hit a natural gas line. We're told a main gas line at a house on State Road 136 was punctured early Saturday afternoonMore >>
Organizers say there are a lot of misconceptions about the Kentucky Bike Rally in Sturgis.More >>
Organizers say there are a lot of misconceptions about the Kentucky Bike Rally in Sturgis.More >>
Sheriff's deputies think alcohol was a factor in a two vehicle accident that killed one of the drivers, according to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Sheriff's deputies think alcohol was a factor in a two vehicle accident that killed one of the drivers, according to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Governor of Indiana was in Evansville Friday announcing the largest non-stop sustained road program in the state's history.More >>
The Governor of Indiana was in Evansville Friday announcing the largest non-stop sustained road program in the state's history.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.More >>
Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>