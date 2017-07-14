1 person killed in head-on collision on Darmstadt Rd

Sheriff's deputies think alcohol was a factor in a two vehicle accident that killed one of the drivers, according to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

The accident occurred sometime before 3:15 p.m. Friday on Darmstadt Road. According to the press release, Justin DeClue, 35-years-old, of Evansville was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound when he crossed over the center line, entering on coming traffic.

After DeClue crossed the center line he hit a Ford Edge, head on, the release states. The driver of the Ford SUV was identified by Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear as Christine Long, 59-years-old, of Newburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical personnel on scene confirmed to sheriff's deputies that DeClue was not wearing a seat belt when the accident happened. But, Long was wearing her seat belt according to the sheriff's office.

In the press release it states that deputies learned alcohol appeared to be a factor during their follow-up investigation at the hospital where DeClue was transported after the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.