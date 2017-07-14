Gov. Holcomb announces 5-year, $4.7 billion road funding projects

The Governor of Indiana was in Evansville on Friday, announcing the largest non-stop sustained road program in the state's history.

It's an investment in infrastructure and portion of that plan totals more than $4.7-billion.

Governor Eric Holcomb says to expect lots of added orange barrels and reduced speed limit signs across the state as Indiana begins the biggest road improvements project we've ever seen.

“We are fixing things right now and paying for things right now,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Gov. Holcomb explained detailed Friday on plans for the first five years of a 20-year program to improve Indiana's roads and bridges.

“This 20-year plan, fully funded, is going to enable us to make sure we not just take care of what we have, but finish a lot of the projects we've started and prepare for the future needs as well.”

That $4.7 billion is going towards resurfacing nearly 10,000 miles and repair or replace around 1,300 bridges.

“This law means there are historic investment levels all over Indiana to maintain and improve our roads, bridges, and highways. This is extraordinary. It's development opportunities, it's growth opportunities for cities and towns from cities and towns from Ohio River to Lake Michigan,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said.

And while years of construction may be a hassle for drivers, in the long run, the project will be a benefit.

“Here in Indiana – we know how to get it done,” Holcomb added.

The completion of I-69 is included in that 20-year plan.INDOT says they've already invested $1.7 billion dollars in sections 1 though 4. The Governor added more dollars are devoted to this plan to section 6 - connecting Martinsville to Indianapolis.

“So, for someone who travels I-69 at least once a week, I can tell you that infrastructure is extremely important and were not going to stop until that road is finished,” LT. Governor Suzanne Crouch said.

“As we finish I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis, we will simultaneously be looking at the bridges over the Ohio River as well so Indiana and Kentucky working together in a partnership to make this dream a reality – and I can't wait to drive across it,” Holcomb said.

