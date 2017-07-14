2 Owensboro family homes to be unveiled Saturday after remodeled by Alma Randolph program

Two Owensboro families are spending the night away in a hotel while their homes get the finishing touches of a remodel.

They're the newest families benefiting from the Alma Randolph Hands up to Succeed Program.

Dozens of volunteers and countless in-kind donations are coming together to give these two families a home remodel. That means new furniture, appliances, floors, and other household repairs.

All gearing up for the big reveal on Saturday.

One mother, unable to hide her gratitude, is expecting her third child in November.

"It's super emotional, and it's super blessing to have everybody here that we care about and we love," explained Raven Hagan. "It's just so overwhelming. We can't thank everyone enough that has played a part in this and is going to be playing a part in this. It's super important to us."

Multiple groups came together to make this possible as part of the Alma Randolph Hands Up to Succeed Program.

"She has a mission that's near and dear to her heart, and she has been able to make a lot of us in this community aware of how important what she does is," said Ruth Ann Dearness.

And for Alma, the cause is personal.

"It is very difficult for me to articulate what this foundation means to me," Alma stated. "When I look at the children, whether they're shopping or getting ready to board a limo to come to the hotel, I reflect on the days that I grew up living in the same situation."

The program plans to remodel four more homes this year. Two around Thanksgiving, and two around Christmas.

But for these families, they just have to wait one more night to get back into their renewed homes.

"We're just super excited and blessed and so thankful," Hagan explained.

To qualify for the Hands Up to Succeed Program, a family must have children, and the parents have to be employed for at least three years or be disabled and unable to make ends meet.

You can find out more about Alma's foundation or donate, clicking the following link: Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation.

