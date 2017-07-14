Gibson Co. designing building exclusively for entrepreneurs

Local entrepreneurs, looking for a place to work, may soon be in luck.

Gibson County is working on a space just for business start ups.

Gibson County Economic Development CEO, Paul Waters, says they have had the building for eight years now and while the building's exterior was fixed up using a stellar grant, they were stumped on what to do with the inside space, until now.

"Today's entrepreneurial folks, they want to have wide open spaces, they want to have a place to come to other than the library," explained Waters.

Waters says they are going to create a co-working space for small business people who need a temporary office. He says the space will be wide open with a couple of meeting rooms, offices, printers and copiers, plus free wifi.

He says people will be able to get a daily, weekly, monthly, or even annual membership to the Business Center at a small cost. Waters added they are working on renderings with the architect now and we should see construction by October.

We are told the project should be finished by January 2018.

