OC Police Department make move onto OCU campus

The current Oakland City Police Department building has been standing for over 100 years, it has also served as the town hall, courthouse, and library.

However, using this piece of history has come with a price.

Oakland City Police Chief, Alec Hensley, said the department has seen soaring utility bills, bricks sliding out of the exterior, and cracks. He said he loves everything the building stands for, but the officers here are concerned about safety.

The bricks are coming apart, and the city can't afford to renovate, so when Oakland City University officials asked if they wanted to move into one of their campus buildings, the Wilder Center on SR-64, rent and utility free, Hensley said it was an obvious choice.

"We're grateful that Dr. Ray Barber, and Dr. Bob Yager, have offered us the opportunity to move our offices and our department to a place that's reasonable, its also going to be helpful for the university because we'll be basically on campus," explained Hensley.

Hensley says the new location is also right beside the new walking trail so it will help people feel more safe while using that too. He says they'll start moving their things in next week and are only staying for a one year trial period to see how it goes.

As for the building, Oakland City Mayor Hugh Wirth, said it may be for sale soon and already has interested parties.

