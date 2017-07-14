Completion of Enclave building expected by Spring 2018

Projects are under construction all over downtown Owensboro, many from the same developer.

Crews working on the Enclave building, which will house both restaurants and condos in the coming year, won't be finished with the steel frame of the four story building for almost two more months. But the entire building should be finished early spring of next year.

Two restaurants plan to take up the 8,000 square feet on the first floor. With condos on the floors above.

Developer Jack Wells calls this a "first class building." Wells also says none of your money is funding it.

"Well it's all private, It's all private money," explained Wells. "There's no government money involved in any of these projects. Just the developers putting their name on the line and making sure it's a successful project."

And even more development is in the works.

Wells says his company plans to build their third hotel and a high rise apartment complex a few blocks west of here, on the lot across from the Owensboro Convention Center.

