Civil War Reenactment of Capture of Newburgh this weekend

Preparations are underway for a weekend of history in Newburgh.

The Newburgh Museum is putting on a Civil War Reenactment of the Capture of Newburgh.

A cotillion dinner and dance are being held Friday night to kick off the weekend. The battle takes place on Saturday, including live characters and even cannon firing.

On Sunday a mock trial will take place with our own Randy Moore as one of the characters.

The reenactment is free to attend.

It's happening at the Newburgh Lock and Dam Park starting at 10:30 a.m.

