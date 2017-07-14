River Kitty Cat Cafe now open!

The doors to River Kitty Cat Cafe are now open.

The cafe is a partnership with Vanderburgh Humane Society. The goal is to get more cats adopted.

The cafe for cat lovers features lots of treats such as coffee, tea, and some food from local businesses.

There is some seating, but the cafe is really designed for the cats, with lots of cubbies and climbing areas for the cats to play in.

Reservations for the cafe are recommended.

There is a $5 per hour fee to sit in with the cats.

