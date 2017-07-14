Tri-State counties to receive funding from Next Level Roads init - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tri-State counties to receive funding from Next Level Roads initiative

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(Indiana Department of Transportation/WFIE) (Indiana Department of Transportation/WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

As part of the Next Level Roads initiative, some Tri-State counties will receive funding to improve infrastructure.

In the five-year plan, Warrick County is expected to have 112-miles of road resurfaced, as well as 17 bridge improvements.

In Spencer County, 122-miles are set to be resurfaced, along with fixing nine bridges.

In Gibson County, 96-miles will be resurfaced and 12 bridge projects are in the works.

To see what the plans entail for each county, click here.

