Skates Alive closing at the end of July

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A popular family destination in Owensboro is closing its doors after decades in business.

The owners of Skates Alive say they will be closing the facility after the July 29 weekend.  

The owners thanked customers on their Facebook page for the memories. 

They will be open each Saturday until the end of the month.  No word on why they have decided to close.

