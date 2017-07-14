Vanderburgh Co. seeking more than $2-million for road projects

Vanderburgh County is seeking state grants to pay for some big road repairs.

Officials say they've applied for more than $2-million from INDOT to pay for key road projects throughout the county. They want to replace the bridge on St. Joseph Avenue between Mill and Wimberg.

If INDOT awards the grants to Vanderburgh County, they'll also reimburse the county for some recently completed paving work on Old Mt. Vernon Road, and for paving projects like Boonville New Harmony, Pollack Avenue, Mt. Pleasant, Rusher Creek Road, and County Line Road.

INDOT will announce grant awards later this summer.

