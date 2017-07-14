Evansville is getting a Huddle House

Huddle House has plans in place to open an additional 100 restaurants over the next few years, including locations in Evansville.

“Evansville is a natural next step for Huddle House," said Michael Abt, CEO of Huddle House. "The brand is sailing on a new plane – advancing with our talented group of existing franchise partners and a new collection of owners that value how we’re evolving and see the benefits of being part of it.”

The company's mantra is "Any Meal, Any Time." They are known for round-the-clock breakfast, southern hospitality, and big portions.

Officials with Huddle House tell us they working with their real estate team and have eyes on a number of locations in Evansville.

The say the plan is to put an Evansville location on the map before end of 2017.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.