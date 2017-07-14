Police: Over 500 grams of meth found in Owensboro drug bust

Owensboro police say they found over 500 grams of meth in a drug bust.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, authorities served a search warrant Wednesday evening at a home in the 500 block of Jeff

Place.

Police say the warrant was the result of a several months-long investigation into a meth trafficking operation.

During the search of the home, police say they found over 500 grams of meth with a street value of $12,000.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Lon D. Garrison and 58-year-old Gregory K. Garrison on drug trafficking charges.

