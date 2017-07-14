Evansville mom arrested for neglect

An Evansville mom is facing several charges including neglect.

Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a missing juvenile.

Officers say while speaking with the child's mom, 35-year-old Angelic Mauck, she seemed more concerned with joking around with others than answering questions.

Police say they could smell alcohol, and Mauck's eyes were bloodshot. They say she had trouble spelling her daughter's name correctly.

Officers say she admitted she usually drinks in the evening. They told her it's not illegal, but it is concerning that she would be intoxicated while caring for her children.

While investigating, police say they got a call from the missing juvenile who said she had gone to her friend's house to get away from her mother.

The girl told officers she was scared for her safety and thought she would be hurt if she stayed in the house.

The juvenile says her mom had been hitting her earlier in the night.

Officers say while they were driving the girl back home she said, "I guess I have to go back home. I guess I am going to die. She tells me everything is my fault and blames everything on me. She blames me for no food being in the house. She blames me for us being evicted. She even tells me I should just kill myself."

Police say when they got back to the home on Henning, they began asking Mauck what her relationship with her daughter was like.

They say she became argumentative and tried to get away from officers.

As neighbors began to come out to see what was going on, police say Mauck called them the "N" word and used other vulgar language.

Police say Mauck told them she began drinking at 5:00 p.m. and then told them she picked up her juvenile son from work at 7:00 p.m.

Officers say DCS workers were called in since Mauck was going to be arrested.

They say while trying to figure out where the two children could go instead of foster care, Mauck said, "They can go to hell. She is the little b*** that got me arrested. You can put them wherever the **** you want. They are old enough to be on their own. I don`t give a **** where you put them. I was on my own at 15. They can be on their own as well."

Mauck is charged with child neglect, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

