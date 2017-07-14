FIRST ON 14: Vanderburgh Co. homelessness at 4-year low

The results are in for the 2017 Point in Time Count, the annual report done by Aurora, an agency that helps the homeless in Evansville.

The report, which is required by the federal government, showed a 17 percent improvement from 2016's number of homeless people.

The number of homeless people in Vanderburgh County went from 495 people homeless, to now 428.

This a big celebration because this is the lowest number in four years.

Another thing the Evansville Homeless Commission is excited about is the decrease in the number of those chronically homeless - people who have been homeless for a year or longer.

In 2017, 56 people were recorded to be chronically homeless, 21 fewer than 2016 - a 27 percent drop.

Brian Kerney with Aurora said the number of chronically homeless is very hard to bring down. Mostly because people in that situation are accustomed to living on the streets, and suffer from mental health and substance abuse problems.

Now, what did increase in the point-in-time count is the number of people unsheltered. It increased by 71 percent, which doesn't sound good, but Kerney said he believes his team is just getting better at finding homeless people. The numbers have always been high, they just didn't find them in past counts.

Looking at the bigger picture, Kerney said he's overcome with emotion.

"That's why we exist. We don't want people to fall into homelessness and so to see the number drop is such an encouraging thing that we all need to know and hear," said Kerney. "We need to know that what we're doing is making a difference and matters."

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was gleaming with pride as the homeless commission was told the results Thursday morning, and said he couldn't be more proud.

"I think it comes back to Evansville and the leaders of these organizations, and the volunteers in many cases who really come together and say 'ok we have people in our community who are extraordinarily vulnerable, what can we do to lift them up?," said Mayor Winnecke. "And they're doing it. they're finding ways."

Brian Kerney with Aurora made it clear that he doesn't want this to be perceived as an Aurora thing. He says this is a huge community effort, they're just a piece of the puzzle on the front lines.

There's still much more to be done to help fight homelessness. Donating to our local homeless shelters, whether it be money, hygiene products, clothes, it goes a long way.

Hopefully next year, we'll see that number even lower.

Here's information on how you can help Aurora, Inc.:

