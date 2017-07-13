Four local athletes head to Junior Olympics

Four local track and field athletes are headed to the Junior Olympics.

They are members of the Speedsters a track and field club based in Evansville.

This year's Junior Olympics are held in Lawrence, Kansas, and nearly 10,000 youth athletes from around the country will be participating.

To these kids, it's not only about the competition but also about bettering their futures.

This is the 51st year for the Junior Olympics, and they begin on July 24.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.