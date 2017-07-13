EVSC puts on summer musical

Thursday was opening night for the EVSC production of 'Thoroughly Modern Millie', the story of a girl from a small town that moves away to live the big city life in 1920s New York City.More >>
Thursday was opening night for the EVSC production of 'Thoroughly Modern Millie', the story of a girl from a small town that moves away to live the big city life in 1920s New York City.More >>
In the latest rewrite of the plan, Alaska would get extra federal money to offset high insurance premiums. That's the home state of one Republican McConnell is wooing for support.More >>
In the latest rewrite of the plan, Alaska would get extra federal money to offset high insurance premiums. That's the home state of one Republican McConnell is wooing for support.More >>
We have new information on a criminal investigation in Gibson County.More >>
We have new information on a criminal investigation in Gibson County.More >>
"I found myself pregnant and alone, and I didn't want anything but God to touch my kid," says Heidi McCain. Heidi is an Owensboro mom who started Blessed Mess, what she calls a 'mom-based business,' nearly three years ago.More >>
"I found myself pregnant and alone, and I didn't want anything but God to touch my kid," says Heidi McCain. Heidi is an Owensboro mom who started Blessed Mess, what she calls a 'mom-based business,' nearly three years ago.More >>
Judge/Executive Brad Schneider came into the office after the sudden death of the late Hugh McCormick. In Schneider's last 18 months, he said the county's financial state is in the best shape it's been in years.More >>
Judge/Executive Brad Schneider came into the office after the sudden death of the late Hugh McCormick. In Schneider's last 18 months, he said the county's financial state is in the best shape it's been in years.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>