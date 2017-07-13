EVSC puts on summer musical

Thursday was opening night for the EVSC production of 'Thoroughly Modern Millie', the story of a girl from a small town that moves away to live the big city life in 1920s New York City.

The cast, crew, and orchestra are all Evansville area high school students grades eight through 12.

The students receive college credit, and Executive Director Amy Walker said she's proud to watch the students grow and develop their theater skills.

The play runs through Sunday at the Old National Center Events Plaza downtown.

