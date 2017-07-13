Warrick Co. residents worried over possible healthcare changes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's latest push to pass the Republican plan is aimed at one state in particular.

In the latest rewrite of the plan, Alaska would get extra federal money to offset high insurance premiums. That's the home state of one Republican McConnell is wooing for support.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is among several saying they're undecided.

Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine have already come forward rejecting the plan.

To pass the bill, the GOP needs 50 votes. That means only two Republicans senators can vote no.

A vote is expected next week.

Residents in Warrick County heard about how changes in health care could affect them.

Many people are wondering what would happen with a Republican health care plan. Others are still confused about existing plans.

When you look at the county by county level of Obamacare options projected for next year, health experts say Posey and Warrick Counties are two of only 49 counties nationwide not expected to have any options in the marketplace for consumers to purchase, and that has many questioning why?

John Hurley, a teacher, came to a healthcare forum with notepad in hand in hopes of learning about changes to the current healthcare plan.

He has health coverage through his work but is concerned about those he knows who don't.

"Even though we have that through the corporation with our insurance, a lot of things I want to see is how this would directly affect a lot of the students," Hurley said. "They have to be well to get to school and their parents need to be able to facilitate that as well, so getting them to be able to learn, but we've got to keep them in a healthy situation first."

Dick Connolly, an expert in the healthcare field, said a single-payer system could be the answer.

"We have a well functioning single-payer system in Medicare," Connolly told 14 News. "The issue would be would it be possible to expand it? That might be the easiest transition for us to make to cover everybody."

Connolly believes that would attract providers for the Affordable Care Act to Warrick County.

"I think that's one thing that would help counties like Warrick County when you have a large rural population that increasingly has a hard time getting access to not only insurance but getting access to healthcare itself," Connelly continued.

Healthcare experts say even though it's projected that Warrick County won't have any Obamacare providers next year, it's not much better in Vanderburgh County that's projected to have only one.

