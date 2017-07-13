What you need to know from Henderson's State of the County address

Community leaders packed the Henderson Fine Arts Center for the annual State of the County address.

Judge/Executive Brad Schneider came into the office after the sudden death of the late Hugh McCormick. In Schneider's last 18 months, he said the county's financial state is in the best shape it's been in years.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the address:

Fiscal court completed its fiscal year in the black, for the second year in a row.

The court passed the Volunteer Fire Department funding plan after months of gathering community feedback.

The court approved economic incentive packages that helped secure the new Hansens Aluminum plant and a big expansion at Gibbs Die Casting.

After passing the 2017-2018 budget, Schneider's anticipating a surplus that will be used to restore general fund reserves and employee benefits cut in the past due to the country's previous financial crisis.

"The 2016-2017 fiscal year showed the county can conduct its core business without relying on coal severance or prior year carry-over revenues to balance the budget, that it can exist on annual revenue...imagine that," announced Schneider.

He also noted the local economy is on the rise since the recession.

He says the average total of employment has increased five out of the last six years in the county.

It's up by 1,435 workers from 2010.

Schneider says the most recent figures show the county is on the verge on averaging more than 20,000 jobs on an annual basis from the first time since 2008.

"Medium household income, personal income, and home values are steadily on the rise," said Schneider. "Unemployment numbers remain low, existing home sales remain strong, and new development on the 41 strip is impressive."

You can view a full list of what all government departments in Henderson County are accomplishing by clicking here.

