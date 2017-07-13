2 years later, family still hopeful Shane Breedlove's killer will be found

"Some days it feels like it happened yesterday, and sometimes it's forever," Shane's mother Carole Cleveland said.

On July 19, 2015, Shane Breedlove didn't show up for work. His friends later learned somebody shot and killed the singer and DJ as he walked to KC's Timeout Lounge. To this day, no one knows why.

"It was death by murder so that's the part that I have difficulty getting past, is somebody intentionally did this," Cleveland said. "Somebody planned and did this. My word for them is cowards."

Evansville Police told us this is still an open investigation, and for Shane's mother, that makes the grieving process even harder.

"In the stage of grief, it feels like I have reached a level where I can't go any further until we have an arrest," Cleveland said. "It's just I am hung there, and it really has taken a lot of the joy out of my life."

Shane was more than a DJ and musician, he was a dad to four children who are also taking his death very hard. Shane's mother wants justice for the entire family.

"Everyday, I wake up hoping that the phones going to ring and that there has been an arrest," Cleveland said." I just can't imagine living the rest of my life and not having the answers. It's just unbearable to think about."

Carole also thanks her husband David Cleveland for all his support.

There is still a $40,000 reward being offered for any information leading to a conviction.

If you know anything, contact the police. You can do so anonymously at 812-435-6194.

