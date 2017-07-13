Local powerlifter attempting to break NGPF bench press world record

A local powerlifter is a few pounds away from a major milestone.

Larry Ulrich, 55, is going for a Next Generation Powerlifting Federation world record on the bench press in December.

Most people go to the Dunigan YMCA to work out. Ulrich goes there to work.

It's a job to him. Five to six days a week for the last three years. Now he's aiming for a new high in his age and weight class. 390 pounds on the bench press.

"My initial goal when I go into these meets is to break my last lift, if it was good enough to break a world record, so be it. but I just want to keep moving forward," Ulrich said.

"He's out lifting guys half his age in the competition. He's got almost 20 years on me and 75 pounds and he's gaining on me," said his trainer Chris Algood.

Algood spots him every day. He says he took Ulrich under his wing once he saw his potential at a gym one day.

"He's unreal with what he can do. His records are legit," Algood says.

Records like the national record of 385, that he broke back in April. Ulrich said he also has three state and national titles in other competitions.

Though his new record is only five pounds heavier, Ulrich said breaking that threshold takes a lot of reps.

"I think that is my end goal, and then I say well I wonder If I can get five more pounds," Ulrich says.

But his biggest competitor through all this has been himself.

"I have those goals to meet, that makes me drive to attain for those goals, but If I was just lifting for myself, I probably wouldn't drive myself as hard," Ulrich said it's all mental, so he won't even try lifting 390 until the competition.

The competition is in December in Muncie. Ulrich is also going for the NGPF world record in the bicep curl.

