Mom-based business offers handmade, natural products

"I found myself pregnant and alone, and I didn't want anything but God to touch my kid," said Heidi McCain.

Heidi is an Owensboro mom who started Blessed Mess, what she calls a 'mom-based business,' nearly three years ago. She distributes to six retail locations in Owensboro. Now, she's shopping for a seventh location.

It started as a lifestyle for Heidi McCain. Making handmade, natural soaps, lotions, salves, and sprays all tailored for her four children. As they grew, she made new products they needed all from scratch and all natural.

Heidi said, "My job as a parent has been to provide for them mind, body, and spirit. So as part of that what I feed them is important, but it's also important what I put on them."

Heidi lost her husband in 1997. Pregnant at the time, she fell into providing for her family in a variety of ways. She says a weight loss journey led to a passion for taking care of the body inside and out.

When her children needed lotion, she made that. When they needed a facial cleanser, she made that, too. Never wanting to own a business, Heidi calls Blessed Mess a 'mom-based business' that's proved fulfilling.

"I find when I feel like I'm really down and I'm really tired and I'm overwhelmed, someone will call and say, 'Oh, thank you.' and it just makes it so worth it," said Heidi.

Heidi credits her kids and husband for helping make and package products.

What sets them apart from commercial products? She says it's the heart and soul that goes into each small batch made in her home.

Heidi says, "Here I am. I make soap, and I make maple syrup, and we have bees and honey. It's actually a really wonderful life."

Heidi tells us she hopes to expand to surrounding counties, and she's taking nominations on the Blessed Mess Facebook page to give away products to people that you feel have blessed your life.

