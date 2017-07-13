Growing need for foster families

The sports movie classic, "A League of Their Own" is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its release in 1992. When word came a league of their own would be shot in the Tri-State it created a huge buzz. Hollywood was coming into our backyard, bringing some big name stars, and we were happy to help promote them.More >>
The sports movie classic, "A League of Their Own" is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its release in 1992. When word came a league of their own would be shot in the Tri-State it created a huge buzz. Hollywood was coming into our backyard, bringing some big name stars, and we were happy to help promote them.More >>
Now, more than ever, there's a huge need for foster care in the state of Indiana.More >>
Now, more than ever, there's a huge need for foster care in the state of Indiana.More >>
Since the program kicked off last week, the corporation has already seen 400 enrollments.More >>
Since the program kicked off last week, the corporation has already seen 400 enrollments.More >>
Indiana State Police confirm they are investigating a Gibson County employee for a criminal matter.More >>
Indiana State Police confirm they are investigating a Gibson County employee for a criminal matter.More >>
An Evansville family is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Ashley Daugherty says her mother, Shelley, has been missing since Tuesday morning.More >>
An Evansville family is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Ashley Daugherty says her mother, Shelley, has been missing since Tuesday morning.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.More >>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.More >>
A class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Jackson on Thursday on behalf of thousands of people incarcerated in Mississippi jails and their families and friends against Global Tel Link Corp.More >>
A class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Jackson on Thursday on behalf of thousands of people incarcerated in Mississippi jails and their families and friends against Global Tel Link Corp.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>