Growing need for foster families

Now, more than ever, there's a huge need for foster care in the state of Indiana. There are more than 23,000 Hoosier children in the foster care system.

That number is almost double what it was from just three years ago. There are ways you can help the foster system though.

"There's always a need for foster parents," said The Villages Director of Admissions for Southern Indiana, Nicole Schultz, "always has been"

Now, there's an unprecedented need in Indiana.

"We just really want to stress to people, it's going to take us coming together as a community and work together to give children safe homes," said Schultz.

Nicole Schultz with the non-profit Villages of Indiana says they need families from all types of backgrounds and different walks of life.

"It's just our ministry. The Lord says we're supposed to take care of the orphans and that's what we're trying to do," said foster parent, Alexis Daywalt.

The Daywalt family has been taking care of foster kids for the past seven years.

"If we don't get these services and help these kids, this is the next generation, and we're going to be in a world of hurt if we don't get help," said Daywalt.

Schultz says the perfect foster parent, isn't perfect. They're just present.

"We need someone who is present in a child's life, that can be committed to them and get them through this traumatic time they're going through until they can get back to their birth family," said Schultz.

And if you can't fully commit to foster care, there are many ways you can still help.

"If you know a foster family, make them dinner when they get a placement, we have no or little to no notice when we get these kids. Sometimes it's at midnight. They come with nothing. we've gotten kids that didn't even have underwear on. They came in hospital scrubs. You know if you have some old clothes, maybe give them to a foster family. Just little things like that go a long way," said Daywalt.

The first step, is finding out how you can help

Every second Thursday of the month, there's a free information session on becoming a foster parent.

It's from 5:30 to 6:30 at their office at 100 N St. Joseph Avenue, in Suite 200.

They say it's a no pressure way to come in and just find out about foster care. You can find out if it's right for you and if not, how you can still help.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.