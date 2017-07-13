ISP: Gibson Co. employee under criminal investigation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

ISP: Gibson Co. employee under criminal investigation

By Aesia Toliver, Reporter
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Indiana State Police confirm they are investigating a Gibson County employee for a criminal matter.

We've contacted several county agencies, including school corporations and police departments, for more information, but so far nothing else has been confirmed.

Sgt. Todd Ringle said it could be two more weeks before more details are released.

It's a story we will continue to follow. 

