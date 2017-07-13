Gibson Co. Sheriff: Deputy under criminal investigation

In the latest rewrite of the plan, Alaska would get extra federal money to offset high insurance premiums. That's the home state of one Republican McConnell is wooing for support.More >>
In the latest rewrite of the plan, Alaska would get extra federal money to offset high insurance premiums. That's the home state of one Republican McConnell is wooing for support.More >>
We have new information on a criminal investigation in Gibson County.More >>
We have new information on a criminal investigation in Gibson County.More >>
"I found myself pregnant and alone, and I didn't want anything but God to touch my kid," says Heidi McCain. Heidi is an Owensboro mom who started Blessed Mess, what she calls a 'mom-based business,' nearly three years ago.More >>
"I found myself pregnant and alone, and I didn't want anything but God to touch my kid," says Heidi McCain. Heidi is an Owensboro mom who started Blessed Mess, what she calls a 'mom-based business,' nearly three years ago.More >>
Judge/Executive Brad Schneider came into the office after the sudden death of the late Hugh McCormick. In Schneider's last 18 months, he said the county's financial state is in the best shape it's been in years.More >>
Judge/Executive Brad Schneider came into the office after the sudden death of the late Hugh McCormick. In Schneider's last 18 months, he said the county's financial state is in the best shape it's been in years.More >>
On July 19th, 2015, Shane Breedlove didn't show up for work. To this day family and police say somebody knows something and wants them to come forward.More >>
On July 19th, 2015, Shane Breedlove didn't show up for work. To this day family and police say somebody knows something and wants them to come forward.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>