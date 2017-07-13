Gibson Co. Sheriff: Deputy under criminal investigation

We have new information on Indiana State Police's criminal investigation in Gibson County.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms confirmed that one of his deputies, who is also a resource officer at Gibson Southern High School, is the one being investigated.

Sheriff Bottoms couldn't say what lead to the investigation. He did say the deputy has been on paid leave for several weeks.

We spoke to school officials Thursday afternoon, but they had no comment.

Indiana State Police said it could be two more weeks before more details are released.

It's a story we will continue to follow.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.