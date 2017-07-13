Family pleading for help to find missing woman

An Evansville family is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Ashley Daugherty says her mother, Shelley, has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Evansville Police say a missing persons report was filed Wednesday.

Police tell 14 News that can't comment on if they believe Shelley is in danger.

Friends we spoke with say she never would have taken off. They say her phone was left behind.

If you know something. Contact police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.