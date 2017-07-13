Posey Co. man facing attempted murder charge after stabbing Wed. night

A Posey County man is facing attempted murder charges after sheriff's deputies responded to a stabbing on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Pfister Road in New Harmony.

Deputies say 41-year-old Jason Haggard and 31-year-old Ashley Fuhs were together throughout the day and at some point, they got into an argument during the drive home. Deputies say Haggard began hitting and beating Fuhs before he pulled her out of the truck and wrapped a seat belt around her neck.

Deputies say Fuhs was able to free herself from the seat belt, grabbed a knife, and ran to a cornfield to hide. They say Haggard followed and continued to batter her.

That's when deputies say Fuhs stabbed Haggard near the neck and on the arm; that allowed her to get away and call 911.

When deputies told Haggard he was under arrest, they say he started to walk away and then took an aggressive stance toward them after they ordered him to stop moving.

We're told deputies had to tase Haggard in order to arrest him. He was taken to Deaconess Hospital for his injuries before being transported to the Posey County Jail.

Haggard is being held on a $50,000 cash bond for attempted murder, criminal confinement, kidnapping, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and strangulation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.