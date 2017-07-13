APC takes further steps to help develop University Parkway

The Area Planning Commission is taking further steps toward developing the land off the University Parkway corridor.

At the Evansville's area planning commission meeting, commissioners unanimously passed a memorandum of understanding about development projects along University Parkway.

It will make sure developers involved stick to the University Parkway corridor management and land use plan.

The commission hopes by doing this, they can make the area more attractive to developers.

That plan will be funded with almost $180,000 by the county and federal transportation taxes.

