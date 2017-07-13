Evansville man sentenced to 69 years in prison

An Evansville man has been sentenced to 69 years in prison for his part in an attempted robbery and shooting.

The shooting happened in October 2015 at an apartment above the 711 Tavern on East Virginia Street.

Witnesses told police that four armed men wearing masks tried to rob nine people in the apartment.

One person in the apartment opened fire on the suspects. He was shot twice, in the neck and chest.

Police say, as the suspects were leaving, they fired at a neighbor who had opened his door to see what was going on. The neighbor was shot in the stomach, but was able to return fire.

Jarvice Sears and four others were arrested.

Sears was found guilty in May.

Police say they recovered a large amount of cash and drugs from the scene.

