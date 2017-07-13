Gibson Co. 4H Fair competitions come to an end

It is the last day to check out the animals at the Gibson County 4H Fair.

Right now, the fairgrounds are filled with goats, pigs, horses, and cows.

The Gibson County 4H president Chris Heidenreich said they have 600 4H members.

He said these kids have been taking care of their animals almost all year long and learned a lot about leadership and how to be respectful adults.

