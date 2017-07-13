Gibson Co. 4H Fair competitions come to an end

Right now, the fairgrounds are filled with goats, pigs, horses, and cows.More >>
Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice! The restaurant on Evansville's east side is now open.More >>
Aerotek has announced 400 job openings for production positions in the Evansville area. There is a job fair planned for candidates to apply in person on Tuesday, July 18.More >>
The August total eclipse is getting closer, and if you plan on heading to Hopkinsville or other parts of western Kentucky, beware of traffic.More >>
Two fires at a Muhlenberg County business were likely caused by an electrical short. That's according to crews who say the fires sparked in the attic of Big Johns Plaza in Greenville.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
When the nominees are announced Thursday in Los Angeles, NBC's "This is Us" has a chance to show network dramas can be Emmy worthy.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
